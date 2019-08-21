Dayton History accepts items from Oregon District memorial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday afternoon, staff from Dayton History accepted items left at the temporary memorial set up in the Oregon District for the purpose of “preserving and archiving this tragic event.”

The memorial became a unifying location for people to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting on August 4.

“The Dayton History organization joins the entire community in mourning those lost in the recent tragedy in the Oregon District,” said Brady Kress President and CEO of Dayton History. “As the official history organization for Montgomery County, Dayton History is committed to preserving and safeguarding historic artifacts for posterity. At the request of the City of Dayton we have accepted the responsibility to save temporary memorial items honoring the victims. We hope this effort brings some measure of comfort to our community.”

Mayor Whaley announced earlier in August that the city intends to create a permanent memorial, though the location has yet to be announced.

“We want to be very thoughtful as we begin the process of developing a permanent memorial,” said Mayor Nan Whaley. “Having a place where people can go and reflect is important.”

A special committee will be overseeing the design and location of the memorial.

The group’s first meeting is scheduled for Friday, August 23.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.