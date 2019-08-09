Dayton, El Paso mayors ask Senate to pass gun laws

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and El Paso are two cities brought together by tragedy. Now, they are joining forces to prevent more gun violence.

Officials say as of late Thursday afternoon, more than 200 mayors have signed a letter to U.S. Senate leadership, asking for Senators to return to the Capitol and pass new gun legislation.

These include mayors of cities both big and small, from both political parties.

“This is kind of Day 5 of a large learning curve for which I have no experience,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “I told our Police Chief, ‘You can get active shooter training but I don’t.’”

Mayor Margo echoes a bipartisan call to action following the mass shootings. The letter is addressed to Senator Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and asks them to call the Senate back to Washington to pass new gun laws.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has also signed the letter.

“This has always been a bipartisan issue when it comes to mayors,” she said.

The mayors are asking Senate to pass two bills previously passed by the House that would strengthen the background check system for gun purchases. Mayor Whaley says she is encouraged by Governor Mike DeWine’s 17-point plan, and wants to also see action from Washington.

“We’d like, frankly, the federal government to act like mayors do. And really, if the federal government acted like mayors did, they’d get a lot more done,” said Mayor Whaley.

The letter was sent on Thursday and the mayors are now awaiting a response.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.