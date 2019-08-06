DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General Crime Victim Compensation Team is coming to Dayton Tuesday in order to help shooting victims and their families apply for financial assistance.
The team will be at the Family Assistance Center on August 6 from 8 am until 8 pm, located at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 East Fifth Street.
The free program will allow victims and their families to apply for out-of-pocket expenses in regards to medical bills, work loss, counseling expenses, funeral expenses, and mileage.
The Family Assistance Center was established at the Dayton Convention Center to help shooting victims’ families and survivors of the mass shooting.
They will cease operations at 8 pm on August 6. Anyone needing further assistance after that should call 937-224-4646.
More information about the Crime Victim Compensation program and eligibility can be found by clicking here.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families
- C&E cancels upcoming Dayton gun show in wake of mass shooting
- Calls for action grow in wake of weekend shootings
- Perry: Congress should cut recess short, address ‘wide open’ border
- Couple who tried to save Megan Betts dealing with emotional fallout of shooting