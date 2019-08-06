Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General Crime Victim Compensation Team is coming to Dayton Tuesday in order to help shooting victims and their families apply for financial assistance.

The team will be at the Family Assistance Center on August 6 from 8 am until 8 pm, located at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 East Fifth Street.

The free program will allow victims and their families to apply for out-of-pocket expenses in regards to medical bills, work loss, counseling expenses, funeral expenses, and mileage.

The Family Assistance Center was established at the Dayton Convention Center to help shooting victims’ families and survivors of the mass shooting.

They will cease operations at 8 pm on August 6. Anyone needing further assistance after that should call 937-224-4646.

More information about the Crime Victim Compensation program and eligibility can be found by clicking here.

