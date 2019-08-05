Couple who tried to save Megan Betts dealing with emotional fallout of shooting

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Benjamin Fox was checking for signs of life as he maneuvered across Fifth Street in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

His fiancee Sarah Reeves was looking for someone to help and quickly spotted Megan Betts laying on the ground; she was badly wounded following the Sunday morning shooting that left 9 dead and 11 victims still hospitalized.

“I was instructing people to fix her legs, they were in an unnatural position because of the way she fell,” Reeves said. “My fiancee was trying to tap her and wake her up.”

Sarah Reeves (left) and Benjamin Fox were at the Oregon District on Sunday morning during the mass-shooting that left 9 dead and 11 still hospitalized. (Contributed photo)

Reeves and Fox, who were out Saturday night and Sunday morning with Reeves’ parents, stopped at the 416 Diner. They were served their food when moments later gunshots were heard – everyone in the diner thought it was firecrackers.

Reeves described an eeriness that took over. Then people running, some into the diner.

“We sat there for a moment not knowing what was going on,” Reeves said. “Several people came into the diner saying there were shots fired. The diner was good at keeping us in there, keeping us safe.”

“We were one of the first people on the scene because we were right there.”

Reeves came across Megan, the sister of the shooter Connor Betts. That Megan would be shot and killed by her brother added an incomprehensible dimension to one of the worst tragedies in the history of Dayton.

“When Sarah was working compressions on her, her friend was right next to her,” Fox said. “He kept asking if she was all right. She obviously wasn’t.”

“I know she was trying,” Reeves said. “But there was just too much damage.”

Reeves continued chest compressions until a policeman took over. The couple said by then the area was flooded by police and then medics.

They walked back to the diner. Reeves hands and arms were covered in blood. Her parents, a cook and a waiter helped clean her up with bleached water.

“It felt like a dream”

Reeves and Fox waited for a victims list to be released, wanting to know what happened to the people they were trying to help.

When the name Connor Betts was released as a shooter, Reeves found a photo of him online, pictured with Megan.

“They released his name, and we saw her face in a picture with him,” Reeves said. “I knew it was her.

The rest of Sunday and Monday were spent battling grief, shock and the leftovers from a traumatic event.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Fox said. “It’s like a broken record. I know cops, EMTs, veterans – I know they see this every day. To the average person, I won’t forget the look in the eyes, the way the body is positioned, I’ll never forget that stuff. ”

Reeves said she’s had flashbacks to the scene. Three different directors at the local YMCA she works at have offered counseling to both her and her husband. She plans to take the offer.

“Just the disbelief and the sadness,” Reeves said. “You can’t wrap your head around something like this. You’re in shock and you don’t know if it will ever feel real.”

