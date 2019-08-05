Community leaders discuss next steps after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several community members attended an emotionally-charged vigil Sunday night to honor the victims of the Oregon District shooting.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck was on stage for the event, and says the community has been hit with one tragedy after another.

“We’ve got to work on making our community safe. We’ve got to figure out some of the issues surrounding these mass shootings, because we’ve got too many of our citizens getting taken out way before it’s due because of these mass shootings,” he said.

Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain wants residents to fight the urge to stay away from the Oregon District and believes fear should not stop citizens from living their lives.

“Things can happen. Devastation will happen. Points of danger can happen regardless of where we are. Because of that, we cannot put our life on pause. We must live,” he said.

Cheryl Smith, with Dayton Children’s Hospital, wants to see change and empathizes with those who felt the need start chanting “Do something!” when Governor DeWine took the stage.

“I thought that was correct because a lot of people live in different areas where they’re losing people every day to senseless crimes and nothing’s being done about it. So I understand where they’re coming from, because something does need to be done about it,” she said.

