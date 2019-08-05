City officials to provide update on Oregon District mass shooting

Oregon District Shooting

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will provide an update Monday morning on information surrounding the Oregon District mass shooting.

City leaders are expected to speak at 11 am to the media.

2 NEWS will stream the press conference live on WDTN.com.

