Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation donate $75K to Oregon District Tragedy Fund

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals, along with the NFL Foundation, will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to help those impacted by the mass shooting.

“Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”

The Tragedy Fund is set up through The Dayton Foundation, which has managed over 3,700 charitable funds since 1921.

