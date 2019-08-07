CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals, along with the NFL Foundation, will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to help those impacted by the mass shooting.
“Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”
The Tragedy Fund is set up through The Dayton Foundation, which has managed over 3,700 charitable funds since 1921.
For more information, or if you’d like to make a donation yourself, click here.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation donate $75K to Oregon District Tragedy Fund
- Pres. Trump travels to El Paso in wake of mass shooting
- Walmart workers plan walkout over gun sales
- No indictment against officer in Buck Creek State Park shooting
- Esther Price donating all of Wednesday’s sales to Oregon District Tragedy Fund