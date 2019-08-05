Live Now
Centerville Summer Concert attendees donate $2,100 to shooting victims

Oregon District Shooting

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Over $2,100 was donated Sunday night to benefit victims of the Oregon District shooting during Centerville’s Summer Concert Series.

The performance was opened with a prayer from Tony Miltenberger of Restoration Church.

Mayor Brooks Compton and Councilmember Mark Engert encouraged everyone in attendance to shake hands and greet one another around them for a few minutes.

You can donate to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund by clicking here.

