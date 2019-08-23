Can’t get to Gem City Shine? Here’s how you can still show support

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re unable to make it to the Gem City Shine benefit concert hosted by Dave Chappelle, rest assured that there are a handful of other ways you can make a contribution to both Oregon District businesses, as well as the victims of the mass shooting.

The Oregon District is partnering up with Sound Valley, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Yellow Cab Tavern, and countless other organizations for a week of events focused on art, music, and local businesses from Tuesday, August 27 until Tuesday, September 2.

They call the series “Dayton United” and all funds raised will go toward The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Dayton Tornado Relief Fund.

Dayton United: Oregon District Spend-a-Thon

From 5 pm until 10 pm on Tuesday, August 27, residents are encouraged to come out and support the small businesses of the Oregon District.

Dayton United: Benefit for The Dayton Foundation

Musicians will come together at Dayton Masonic Live from 6 pm until 11 pm on Wednesday, August 28, “for a night of healing and unity.”

Dayton United: Drawing Dayton Together – a Tattoo Pop-Up Parlor

Craving some new ink? On Friday, August 30, the community is invited to gather with a handful of tattoo artists from RocArt Tattoo, Blue Byrd Tattoo, and Cloak and Dagger Tattoo Studio. Entry is free and $50 Dayton tattoos will be given, with all proceeds going toward The Dayton Foundation.

Sound Valley Summer Music Festival 2019

A portion of proceeds from the second annual Sound Valley Summer Music Festival will benefit The Dayton Foundation. The event, featuring over a dozen local acts performing on two stages, will be held from 4 pm until 12 am at the Yellow Cab Tavern.

Dayton United: Brunch! A Food Truck Rally & Dayton Market

All food truck fees for the month will go toward The Dayton Foundation, and organizers will host a special Dayton Market with free spaces for vendors selling for The Dayton Foundation. Interested vendors should contact theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com.

Keep in mind, you don’t have to wait for an official event to come along in order to make a donation or support these businesses! The Oregon District deserves the community’s support every day of the week, so consider chowing down at one of the restaurants the area has to offer or find your next unique gift at one of their locally owned shops.

If you would like to donate directly to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund, click here or text “Dayton” to 20222.

