Business owner, community leaders talk Gem City Shine

Oregon District Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of business and community leaders are preparing for over 20,000 people in the Oregon District Sunday for the Gem City Shine benefit concert.

Dublin Pub owner Steve Tieber, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and Sandy Gudorf from Downtown Dayton Partnership joined 2 NEWS’ Adam Rife in the Oregon District to talk about the Gem City Shine event.

