Business owner, community leaders talk Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of business and community leaders are preparing for over 20,000 people in the Oregon District Sunday for the Gem City Shine benefit concert.

Dublin Pub owner Steve Tieber, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and Sandy Gudorf from Downtown Dayton Partnership joined 2 NEWS’ Adam Rife in the Oregon District to talk about the Gem City Shine event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.