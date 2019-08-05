Bellbrook to hold community support event

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook will be hosting a “community support” event, bringing the community together after the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning.

Bellbrook, a city with a population of less than eight thousand, was rocked Sunday morning when a house in the city was searched for evidence following the shooting. The house was the home of suspect Connor Betts.

Gathering at the event will be Bellbrook Chief of Police Doug Doherty, City Manager Melissa Dodd, and other officials representing the Bellbrook community.

“Just seeing what’s out there in some of the comments, externally, it seems like there were a lot of negative comments toward our community, but internally, it’s quite the opposite,” Dodd said. “The compassion has been unreal, I mean, this community just is ready to wrap its arms around each other.”

The event will take place from 7 pm to 8 pm in Bellbrock Park in downtown Bellbrook, according to the city.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.