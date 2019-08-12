Attorney: Shooter’s friend shocked at killings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney representing a man accused of buying and storing body armor for the Dayton gunman says his client was as shocked as anyone by the mass shooting.

Attorney Nick Gounaris also says his client, Ethan Kollie, fully cooperated with authorities before his arrest.

Ethan Kollie (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

READ MORE: Friend of Oregon District shooter bought gun accessories, armor

Federal prosecutors said Monday that Kollie bought the armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine for his friend Connor Betts earlier this year.

They say Betts used that equipment on Aug. 4, when he opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing his sister and eight others.

Gounaris wouldn’t comment on what Kollie thought his friend would do with the items.

Authorities also emphasized there is no evidence that Kollie knew how Betts would use the equipment.

Prosecutors unsealed charges Monday against Kollie that they say are unrelated to the shooting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.