DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A committee is seeking artists, designers or architects to design a public artwork to serve as a memorial for the tragic events that occurred in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019.

According to the 8/4 Committee, the goal of the artwork is to memorialize the lives lost in the shooting that took place in the Oregon District. The artwork will also inspire hope, unity and healing.

“This memorial will play a major role in the healing of our community,” said Sandy Hunt, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee. “Survivors, family members of victims, and the general public all provided us with their perspectives on what this artwork will mean to those who were affected by the tragedy. It’s important to us to provide something accessible and meaningful to support everyone’s recovery.”

Potential artists, or at least one member of the team, must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Be a current or recent resident of the Dayton area

Have a connection to a current or recent resident of the Dayton area

Have a connection to or have been affected by the 8/4 event or a similar event

For a full list of eligibility requirements, click here.

“We are looking for an artist or group of artists who can understand how this event affected our community and how they can help us pay tribute to the nine people we lost and the countless others who were impacted,” Sandra K. Gudorf, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee, said.

The committee said that up to five artists will be selected and paid $1,500 each to present a final design. The winning artist or team will receive an award of $200,000 to create the public memorial.

The submission deadline is Dec. 5, 2022. For instructions on how to enter or for more information, click here.