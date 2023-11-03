DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans for the memorial honoring the Oregon District Mass Shooting victims were unveiled on Friday, Nov. 3.

Called “The Seed of Life,” the memorial will be located in the plaza next to the Trolley Stop. The memorial remembers the nine victims, first responders and families affected by the Oregon District Mass Shooting on Aug. 4, 2019.

The 8/4 Memorial committee spent over a year collecting public input. Within the memorial will be nine stainless steel petal or leaf forms representing those killed. Phrases and words from a poem dedicated to the victims and survivors will be embedded in a mosaic and on bench designs.

The artist team includes:

Terry Welker, FAIA: architect/sculptor, team leader

Sierra Leone: poet, educator, community builder

Jes McMillan: artist, community builder, The Mosaic Institute

James Pate: artist, designer, community builder

“This memorial will be an important step in the healing process as we remember those who were lost and grieve with those who were affected by this tragedy in the heart of our community,” said Sandy Hunt, memorial co-chair.

Terry Walker, team leader of the memorial, says it take a team effort to bring it to life.

“The work that we’ve created is better than any of us could have come up as individuals. And that’s why I like to say that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts,” said Walker.

Funding for the 8/4 Memorial is possible thanks to the support from the CareSource Foundation, City of Dayton, Conor Group Kids & Community Partners, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Health Network, Montgomery County, Premier Health, Sinclair College, University of Dayton and donations from the Gem City Shine hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The memorial is expected to be completed on Aug. 4, 2024, on the fifth anniversary of the incident.

Donations are being accepted for the 8/4 Memorial Fund to support ongoing maintenance and other expenses. To make a donation, visit the Dayton Foundation’s website.