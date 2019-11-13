Live Now
Arraignment, plea hearing set for Ethan Kollie

Oregon District Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new court date has been set for the friend of the Oregon District shooter.

An arraignment and plea agreement hearing for Ethan Kollie will be on November 20. He is accused of lying on a form to purchase guns.

He also allegedly bought the body armor and some accessories that Connor Betts used on August 4.

However, the charges Kollie faces are unrelated to the actual shooting.

