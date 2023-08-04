DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday marks the fourth anniversary of the tragic event that occurred in Dayton’s Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019.

On that day, a gunman opened fire on Fifth Street, killing nine people and forever changing the community.

Dion Green, a survivor of the shooting, has since made it his mission to support individuals impacted by traumatic events by creating the Fudge Foundation, which is named after Derrick Fudge, his father who was killed in the shooting.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the Fudge Foundation is holding a memorial service from 5-8 p.m. in the Oregon District to remember the nine victims of the shooting.

According to Green, there will be several entertainers and speakers, including Tobias Hill from “American Idol” and The Luv Locz Experiment.

