Warped Wing, Drake’s Gym sponsor ‘Dayton Strong’ blood drive at CBC

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two downtown Dayton businesses teamed up to sponsor a blood drive at the Community Blood Center Friday.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. and Drake’s Downtown Gym sponsored the “Dayton Strong” community blood drive from 7 am to 4 pm at the Community Blood Center in Dayton. The companies hosted it as “a show of support for victims of the Oregon District mass shooting and the downtown Dayton community.”

More than 1,700 people donated blood, platelets, and plasma in the week following the shooting, the center said Monday. Of the 1,708 donors, 171 were first-time donors.

The companies thanked those who donated with refreshments and snacks, including donuts and cookies from Evans Bakery, Esther Price chocolates, and coffee from Press Coffee Bar. Donors could also enter a raffle for a Warped Wing gift basket, four tickets to the Alebeast Summer Knockout sparring event, and a one-month Drake’s membership.

Everyone who registered to donate received a “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI Adventure Package grand prize in the CBC Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

