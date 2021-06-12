“Operation: Dinosaur held at National Museum of the US Air Force

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday the National Museum of the United States Air Force held a unique event.

“Operation: Dinosaur” lets visitors get up close to dinosaurs designed by the TAG Art company. The realistic dinosaurs move, blink, and even roar.

In addition, a paleontologist from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery was there to share their expertise on the prehistoric creatures.

Troy Ganser is the Director of the TAG Art company. He says, “We’re new to the museum with this event, but we do go around and do all kinds of entertainment. We have superheroes and princesses, we do stationary services like face painting. But everything we do is fun. We make good memories. It’s definitely an honor to be involved.”

The museum says the “Operation: Dinosaur” event is part of its mission to focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.