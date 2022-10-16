Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is hosting an open house for it’s new breast cancer center on Sunday.

According to a release, the new Kettering Health Breast Center, located at 2300 North Limestone Street in Springfield will hold an free open house to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.

Attendees will be able to tour the facility, view the calming environment and advanced imaging equipment. Scheduling a mammogram and meeting the women’s health providers will also be available to attendees.

The breast center will officially open on Monday, Oct. 17.

To find out more information or to pre-register to the event, you can visit the website here.