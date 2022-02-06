DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was seriously injured after a crash on N. Main St. in Dayton.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022. According to officers on scene, only one car was involved. The driver reportedly lost control and hit an RTA pole.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley hospital with serious injuries. A crash reconstruction team is going to the scene to investigate.

Officers on scene remind everyone to be careful as the temperatures warm up. The snow is melting and could refreeze, which means the roads may still be icy in some spots.