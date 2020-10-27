One person killed in apartment fire

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was found dead inside an apartment building after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

Fairborn Police and Fire were both sent to an apartment complex at 701 W. Xenia Drive in Fairborn around 1:30 a.m. Crews were initially called to a medical emergency but it turned into a structure fire response.

Authorities said the fire department quickly extinguished a fire inside one of the building units, but investigators found the sole occupant of the apartment unit was killed as a result of the fire.

Both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department are investigating.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

