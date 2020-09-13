One person hospitalized in overnight Dayton stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was stabbed just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers have not released a suspect description or identity yet.

The victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center. Right now their condition is unknown. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the stabbing, and police are still investigating.