One person hospitalized in overnight Dayton stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton overnight. 

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was stabbed just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue. 

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers have not released a suspect description or identity yet. 

The victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center. Right now their condition is unknown. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the stabbing, and police are still investigating. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS