One person dead in Piqua shooting

PIQUA (WDTN)- One man is dead after a shooting in Piqua.

Police were called to the shooting happened around 1:30 pm at a home on the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue.

When they arrived, police say they found the male victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

They also say the person who shot the victim was inside the home when they arrived and is cooperating with police.

Police say the suspect and victim did know each other.

The shooting is still under investigation.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story as we know more.