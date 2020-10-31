One person dead in a crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead after a crash on the 1400 block of Yankee Street.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the crash happened just after 4:00 Saturday afternoon. They say there were multiple injuries, but it’s not known how many injuries or how serious they are.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Right now authorities don’t know what caused that crash.
