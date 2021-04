CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A serious crash turned deadly in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 53-year-old Charles Alfrey. Emergency crews responded to the scene on Urbana Road just after midnight.

Troopers say Alfrey drifted off the road and hit a guardrail. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Alfrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident and are not ruling out alcohol as a factor.