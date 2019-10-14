One killed in Tipp City motorcycle crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is dead and another person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Tipp City.

Police on scene tell 2 NEWS the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 571 and County Road 25A.

A vehicle drove through a red light, crashing into the man and another person on the motorcycle. The man on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The motorcycle passenger was taking to Kettering Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle who allegedly caused the crash was not injured. Police say charges are pending, but did not specify exact counts.

The crash remains under investigation.

