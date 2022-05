DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash between a semi truck and a car occurred on I-75 South.

According to Dayton Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. on Northwoods Blvd., leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The left and middle lanes are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.