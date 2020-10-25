One dead in motorcycle crash in Dayton

News
Posted:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead in a motorcycle crash versus a semi-tractor.

It happen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Webster Street at Timber Lane.

Police say the semi-tractor left the scene, but it was located a short time later. The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity remains unknow at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

