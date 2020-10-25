One dead in motorcycle crash in Dayton

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN)-- Trick-or-treaters are getting ahead of the game this weekend in hopes of eliminating big crowds celebrating. However, some communities are getting creative on how to stay safe and still celebrate.

For the first time, families across the country may be divided on whether it's safe to trick-or-treat this year due to the pandemic. Traditionally, Halloween may consist of hay-rides and going door-to-door, but the City of Franklin community has made some adjustments.