One dead in motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead in a motorcycle crash versus a semi-tractor.
It happen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Webster Street at Timber Lane.
Police say the semi-tractor left the scene, but it was located a short time later. The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity remains unknow at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
