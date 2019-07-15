One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greenville man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Darke County.

On July 14 around 5 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire, responded to the intersection of US Route 127 and US Route 36 West.

In a release, it said preliminary investigation revealed a Blue 1995 GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Reynolds Jr. of Tulsa, OK. was stopped at the intersection of US Route 36 West and US Route 127 when he pulled out into the intersection to travel Northbound on US Route 127.

At that time, 24-year-old Nicholas Woodruff of Greenville was travelling southbound on a Kawasaki Ninja and collided into the driver side of the pick-up.

Woodruff was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds was treated at the scene and then transported to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and Darke County Coroners Office also responded to the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.