One dead after wind blows tree over in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with the Huber Heights Fire Department confirmed that on Sunday, March 29, a tree fell on two cars at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Longford Road, killing one passenger.
2 NEWS obtained calls made to dispatch reporting that a tree had fallen across two cars outside of the Huber Heights Fire Division Headquarters. Both calls were received around 1 p.m. and both callers said that firefighters were on the scene.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
