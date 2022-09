MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be cautious due to a missing cow who may be wandering the area.

The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.

If you have seen the cow, you can report it to the Mercer County Sheriff’s non-emergency line by calling 419-586-7724.