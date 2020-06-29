On-site summer camps return to Dayton in July

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will welcome campers in person on July 6.

Dawn Kirchner is the Vice President of Education at the museum. She said all tables are spaced six feet apart and only one camper will be at each table.

“We’re playing with the positives. So for example if you have a child enrolled in Kids in Space, you go back to your space ship,” Kirchner said. “Of course everybody then gets to be the captain of their space ship, and you need to be distance because then otherwise your spaceship is going to crash.”

Camp capacities have been reduced from 20 to nine campers. Each instructor is assigned to one camp a day.

“We have curbside drop off and pick up. We’ll be doing daily temperature and health assessments of campers, as well as staff and asking anybody that’s ill not to come on-site,” Kirchner said.

Crayons and supplies are already sorted to keep students from sharing supplies.

“We are recommending that campers do wear masks but it’s not required,” Kirchner said. “All of our staff of course will have masks.”

Kirchner said the 17 acre campus provides space to social distance outdoors.

“Certainly when we are doing things like bird watching. You need to be spaced out so you can take different areas and you’re quiet. So, that makes it a little bit easier,” Kirchner said.

The virtual camp in a box will continue to be an option the rest of the summer.

“We have a variety of camps still to choose from in July and even into August,” Kirchner said, “As well in a variety of topics that are on-site camps, but that you can still experience at your own home as well.”

Thirteen camps are scheduled through the month of July.

“We’re really excited to have kids back on-site and have that interaction,” Kirchner said, “Certainly a lot of our families are excited to have their kids back here to be able to explore science, but also get that social interaction between children that’s so important for children.”

Only three on-site camps still have openings available.