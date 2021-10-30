Rain persists today across the Miami Valley. Expect periods of drizzle/light rain and or showers. The rain will be on and off throughout the day. This evening, there is still a chance of lingering light rain as the sky remains cloudy. Sunday we get a Halloween treat with dry weather and some sunshine.

TODAY: Periods of rain/drizzle. High 56

TONIGHT: Evening rain, cloudy. Low 48

HALLOWEEN (SUNDAY): Morning clouds give way to some sunshine. High 60

Dry weather is in the forecast for the next several days but temperatures are going to be cooler with highs mainly in the upper 40s.