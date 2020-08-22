Old Scratch Pizza temporarily closes downtown location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Old Scratch Pizza is temporarily closing its downtown location. 

Saturday on Facebook the company announced a team member tested positive for COVID-19. They wrote “despite all our best efforts working to exceed health and sanitation requirements, a day that we all knew was possible has come.” 

Old Scratch went on to write that the downtown location will remain closed for cleaning and so other employees can be tested. There is no reopening date yet. The Centerville location will remain open. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS