Trotwood, Ohio (WDTN) – A road is set to be closed today.

Beginning Wednesday, May 11 at 2 p.m. and continuing through Friday, May 20, Old Dayton Road, located between Lutheran Church and Snyder Road, will be closed due to drain repairs.

According to the Public Works Department, only residential traffic will be allowed to use the road while it is being repaired.

Any questions or concerns may be referred to the Public Works Department through the phone number 937-837-1702.