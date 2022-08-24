DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Old Bag of Nails Pub is partnering with High Bank Distillery to offer its first permanent craft cocktail menu.

The new menu will feature several new refreshing cocktails that are perfect for summer and fall.

Starting today, these new menu items will be available at all 15 Old Bag of Nails Pub locations, including the one in Centerville located on 101 E. Alex-Bell Road, Suite 191.

The new cocktails include:

Blackberry Whiskey Bramble – Made with High Bank Distillery’s award-winning Whiskey War, this fun spring drink is surprisingly lite and fruity. Enjoy tastes of blackberry and lemons while experiencing the changing seasons.

– Made with High Bank Distillery’s award-winning Whiskey War, this fun spring drink is surprisingly lite and fruity. Enjoy tastes of blackberry and lemons while experiencing the changing seasons. Statehouse Gin Gimlet – Made with High Bank Statehouse Gin, this distinguished drink has hints of cucumber, basil and lime. If you like a little heat, ask about the spicy version of this cocktail.

Made with High Bank Statehouse Gin, this distinguished drink has hints of cucumber, basil and lime. If you like a little heat, ask about the spicy version of this cocktail. Passion Fruit Cosmo – Made with High Bank Vodka, the refreshing cocktail features tastes of passion fruit, cranberry and lime. This drink is perfect to enjoy on a sunny day with friends.

Whiskey War Sour – Made with High Bank Whiskey War, this classic cocktail has a hint of pear, giving it a modern twist.

Made with High Bank Whiskey War, this classic cocktail has a hint of pear, giving it a modern twist. High Bank Old Fashioned – Made with High Bank Whiskey War, this timeless cocktail celebrates an award winning locally distilled whiskey. It is the perfect happy hour or evening cocktail.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub also will be partnering with Patrón to offer the Patrón Margarita and Bacardí to offer the Twisted Mojito.

You can learn more about The Old Bag of Nails Pub new craft cocktail menu here.