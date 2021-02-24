Oklahoma man released early from prison accused of killing 3, including cutting neighbor’s heart out

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP/WJW) — An Oklahoma man who was released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of killing three people in a gruesome case.

Authorities say the man killed a neighbor in Chickasha this month, cut out her heart and then cooked the heart to serve to his relatives. The Oklahoman reports he cooked the heart with potatoes and allegedly fed it to his family to “release the demons.”

The suspect is also accused of killing his uncle, wounding his aunt and killing the couple’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

The man had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for probation violations on a drug case. He was released after serving a little more than three years.

He sobbed in court on Tuesday, saying he didn’t want bail.

The Oklahoman reports a vial of PCP was found on the man when he was arrested. It’s not clear yet if he was on drugs when the killings occurred.

According to court records, he was charged with first-degree murder, assault/battery with a deadly weapon and maiming.

His lawyer indicated that he will seek a mental evaluation to determine whether the man is competent to stand trial.