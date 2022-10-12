Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oklahoma man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting his cousin after a family argument escalated during a relative’s burial at a Jefferson Township cemetery last month.

30-year-old Jaquade Lewis, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

On Sept. 30, family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetery. The argument escalated, and Lewis pulled out a gun, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

During the argument the weapon discharged, and a bullet hit another family member in the leg. Lewis fled the scene, but authorities later found him at a hotel off of Dryden Road in Moraine. He was taken into custody and transported to the Special Investigation Unit.

Lewis is booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Thursday for his arraignment.