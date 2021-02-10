Ohio’s Senators disagree on constitutionality as second Trump impeachment trial continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican Senator Rob Portman cast opposing votes on the constitutionality of the trial. As opening arguments continued Wednesday, Democrats say it’s unlikely enough Republicans will flip and vote to convict. Despite disagreeing on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial, Senators Brown and Portman do agree the president’s words and actions leading up to the insurrection were wrong.

While most Republicans argue the trial shouldn’t be held since former President Trump is now out of office, Senator Brown says there must be consequences for what happened January 6th. “There’s as much accountability as the American political system wants to give.”

Senator Portman has repeatedly said President Trump bears some responsibility for the insurrection. In a statement he wrote quote: “I have called his comments that day inexcusable.” But he added: “I’ve also consistently said that I believe there are serious constitutional questions surrounding holding a senate trial with the intent of convicting of a former president.”

Senator Portman cited the section of the constitution on impeachment, writing quote: “This text, in my view, makes clear that the framers reserved the tool of impeachment for removal of current presidents, not private citizens. A president who is no longer in public office cannot be removed from office, regardless of how inappropriate we may deem their conduct.”

But leading Democrats, including Senator Brown, dismiss the claims a person can only face impeachment if they’re currently holding office. Senator Brown says, “If you follow the logic of people who say it’s unconstitutional, a president could do anything they wanted, then quit. And then not be held liable for any of it. Obviously, that doesn’t make any sense.”

Senator Brown was repeatedly asked about why the trial is being held if it’s unlikely Republicans will vote to convict, he repeatedly said it’s about accountability.