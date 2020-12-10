Ohio’s COVID-19 curfew extended until Jan. 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s COVID-19 curfew will remain in place.

The curfew, first issued on Nov. 19, was ordered as Ohio’s hospitalizations reached critical heights. People are expected to stay home and non-essential businesses are expected to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Governor DeWine said the curfew will not impact 4 major sporting events in the state in the coming days with the Ohio Department of Health granting a variance to allow them to continue past the 10 p.m. curfew.

During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, the Governor was joined by 12 doctors who helped develop new “Stay Safe Ohio” protocols. These include:

Stay at home

Wear your mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from home

Celebrate safe and celebrate small

Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities

“We took this approach to encourage Ohioans to reduce their unnecessary contact with others outside of their household and to cut back on social gatherings. We believe that the curfew along with the enforcement of mask-wearing in retail, which also started about the same time, have had an impact. It has not been able to slow it enough but it’s had an impact,” DeWine said.