CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that the first Cleveland-born gorilla has been named Kayembe.

The baby gorilla was born on Oct. 26 at the zoo. Kayembe means extraordinary.

The zoo held a 3-week naming campaign. Entries helped support gorilla conservation through the zoo’s partnership with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

“Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Baby G” male Gorilla at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the PCA building on February 2, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The naming campaign raised nearly $15,000.

Kayembe is the first gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 139 years.

Visitors can catch the new gorilla at the zoo’s Primate, Cat & Aquatics building with its family every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find out more about the zoo and ticket information here.