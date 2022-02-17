CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that the first Cleveland-born gorilla has been named Kayembe.

The baby gorilla was born on Oct. 26 at the zoo. Kayembe means extraordinary.

The zoo held a 3-week naming campaign. Entries helped support gorilla conservation through the zoo’s partnership with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

  • “Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
  • “Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
  • “Baby G” male Gorilla at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the PCA building on February 2, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
  • “Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The naming campaign raised nearly $15,000.

Kayembe is the first gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 139 years.

Visitors can catch the new gorilla at the zoo’s Primate, Cat & Aquatics building with its family every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find out more about the zoo and ticket information here.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡