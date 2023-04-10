Fans cheer on wrestler Logan Paul during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A famous YouTube creator has come to terms with WWE on a new contract.

Logan Paul, 27, of Westlake, Ohio announced on Twitter that he has renewed his contract with the WWE just over one week after his most recent WrestleMania match.

The tweet reads “Contract renewed @WWE.” Paul is in a photo with WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The terms of the contract have not been released. Paul revealed that his previous contract expired on April 1.

Paul currently has 23.6 million subscribers on his YouTube page. Forbes listed Paul as #9 on the highest-paid YouTube stars list for 2022.

Paul was victorious in his first WrestleMania match one year ago, where he teamed with Parma, Ohio native The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominick Mysterio at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022.

In June 2022, it was revealed that Paul had signed an official contract with WWE. He went on to defeat The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 on July 31. On November 5, Paul was injured in a loss to WWE Universal World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Paul returned to the WWE in January to be a part of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match where he was one of the final three competitors remaining in the match before he was eliminated.

His most recent match was a loss to Seth Rollins during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on April 1.

This comes after the WWE recently announced that it will merge with the UFC to form a new multi-billion dollar company. Paul signed a contract with the UFC in January, but it is not known when or if Paul will fight in the Octagon.