COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As people make outdoor plans this summer the potential for encounters with wild creatures will likely be on the rise across the United States.
A recent study by BetOhio.com revealed the risks in each state when it comes to meeting a dangerous animal in nature. While a Utah State University study notes that just “a small fraction of human–wildlife interactions result in human injury or death,” knowing where and what kind of animal attacks could possibly happen could help avoid injuries and save lives.
BetOhio.com’s research listed four categories of animal attacks that were most common in each state. Mammal attacks were listed as the top source of fatal encounters, followed by bug and insect bites, snake and lizard encounters, and finally marine fatalities.
Texas and California topped the number of deaths in each wildlife category, except marine fatalities, which put Hawaii first at 7 deaths. However, the authors point out that “the island state actually only ranks second for attacks by sea life, behind Florida (11).”
The BetOhio.com report also points to Texas and California as being the most dangerous states overall when it comes to wild animal attacks. Data going back to 2000 put Texas at the top of the list with 559 fatal attacks and ranked California second with 312 fatal attacks.
Florida (257), North Carolina (180), and Tennessee (165) round out the list of top five states for dangerous animal encounters.
Ohio comes in seventh in the nation with 152 fatal attacks within the data set analyzed.
The table below shows the top 25 US states in order of highest animal attacks:
|Rank
|State
|Most Fatal Attacks
|1
|Texas
|559
|2
|California
|312
|3
|Florida
|257
|4
|North Carolina
|180
|5
|Tennessee
|165
|6
|Georgia
|156
|7
|Ohio
|152
|8
|Pennsylvania
|137
|9
|Michigan
|130
|10
|Illinois
|116
|11
|New York
|113
|12
|Missouri
|109
|13
|Wisconsin
|107
|14
|Oklahoma
|96
|15
|Arizona
|95
|16
|Virginia
|91
|18
|Washington
|81
|17
|Kentucky
|81
|19
|Alabama
|75
|20
|Arkansas
|73
|21
|Mississippi
|73
|22
|South Carolina
|71
|23
|Indiana
|70
|24
|Louisiana
|64
|25
|Minnesota
|60
The safest states concerning fatal wild animal attacks include Vermont, North Dakota and New Hampshire, all of which had no reports of animal attacks in the past 22 years. Rhode Island (1) and Delaware (2) are also listed in the top five safest with a total of three reports among the two states since 2000.
The table below shows the top 5 US states in order of lowest animal attacks:
|Rank
|State
|Fatal Attacks
|1
|Vermont
|0
|2
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|New Hampshire
|0
|4
|Rhode Island
|1
|5
|Delaware
|2
When looking at the odds of being attacked against each state’s population Texas fares better coming in at number 12 with a risk factor of one in 5,3842.
Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia, tops the list of being the most likely state to be involved in a fatal attack at one in 3,0271.
As for Ohio, the Buckeye state comes in near the middle, ranking 23rd on the list with a risk factor of one in 7,7154.
Delaware was ranked as the state with the highest odds with one in 1,062,583 people having a chance of being involved in an attack.
Chances of being involved in a fatal attack:
|Rank
|State
|One in (chance)
|1
|West Virginia
|30271
|2
|Montana
|31232
|3
|Alaska
|36038
|4
|Mississippi
|40569
|5
|South Dakota
|41025
|6
|Arkansas
|41671
|7
|Oklahoma
|41741
|8
|Idaho
|42148
|9
|Tennessee
|42435
|10
|Wyoming
|44787
|11
|New Mexico
|47934
|12
|Texas
|53842
|13
|Wisconsin
|54837
|14
|Kentucky
|55398
|15
|Missouri
|56742
|16
|North Carolina
|60042
|17
|Alabama
|65996
|18
|Georgia
|70104
|19
|Louisiana
|72127
|20
|South Carolina
|75245
|21
|Iowa
|75582
|22
|Michigan
|76886
|23
|Ohio
|77154
|24
|Arizona
|80429
|25
|Kansas
|83405
To see the full research and how it compares to all U.S. states, visit: BetOhio.com