YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University was awarded $896,000 by the Ohio Department of Higher Education to benefit its Choose Ohio First Program.

The funds will be used to support an estimated 80 new students studying economics, engineering, computer science, mathematics, biology, chemistry and health sciences.

“The success and ongoing support of the Choose Ohio First program translates to success for Ohio’s STEM students,” said Randy Gardner, ODHE chancellor. “This new award exemplifies Youngstown State University’s continued commitment to these critical fields of study and, more importantly, its talented STEM students, including those from underrepresented populations.”



YSU’s program includes the facilitation of co-ops, internships, REUs and other academic and professional work experience pathways to STEM careers.