YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trio of Youngstown activists have filed a new lawsuit in federal court challenging Ohio’s redistricting process after a similar lawsuit was dismissed last week.

The suit, filed by the Rev. Kenneth Simon, Rev. Lewis Macklin and community leader Helen Youngblood, is asking a federal court to intervene in the state’s redistricting because they claim minority communities are being diluted by maps proposed by the Ohio redistricting commission, which they say is a violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

The commission has approved several plans, however, all have been rejected by 4-3 decisions by the state Supreme Court after legal challenges were bought. A new map is expected to be submitted by May 6.

Among the defendants named in the suit are Gov. Mike Dewine, state House Speaker Robert R. Cupp and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

A similar lawsuit was dismissed March 23 at the request of the plaintiffs.