CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department needs your help naming the newest editions to its K9 force.

The Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd pups started their police training, but they need names before being officially sworn into the service.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks

The Belgian Malinois was born Dec. 7. He is 15 pounds.

The German Shepherd was born Dec. 18. He is 10 pounds.

Over the next two weeks, community members can vote for their favorite names online with a donation supporting the department’s K9 unit.

Here are the names to choose from:

Rip and Fury

Kato and Rocco

Maddox and Dodger

Voting ends at midnight on Feb. 28. You can cast your vote right here.