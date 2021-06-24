Yost reaches settlement with Frontier Communications for ‘unreliable service’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has reached a settlement agreement with Frontier Communications to increase the quality of internet coverage to underserved areas of Ohio.

The settlement also requires the telecommunications company to stop overbilling customers for “unreliable service.”

The settlement comes after an investigation into Frontier’s sales and advertising practices, specifically related to the internet services they offer and sell in Ohio. Yost’s found that the provider was charging customers prices for certain levels of internet speeds that they knew could not be reached.

“Reliability is something all Ohioans need particularly when it comes to their internet,” Yost said. “It’s also just as important that they are getting what they pay for, and this agreement rectifies both and is a big win for Frontier’s customers.”

According to Yost, Frontier provides services to more than 84,000 residential customers in Ohio. As part of the agreement, Frontier is funding upgrades to its internet infrastructure to provide or enhance existing services in Ohio.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.