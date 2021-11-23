COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has signed onto a federal lawsuit challenging a federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

“We have seen the challenges nursing homes and other facilities have had in retaining and recruiting staff,” Yost said. “This mandate, and the walkouts that will likely follow, will only make those challenges worse– leaving vulnerable Ohioans without adequate care.”

Yost said the lawsuit, filed in Louisiana, seeks to challenge the legality of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to mandate vaccines for healthcare workers. The attorney general also recently filed two lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates for federal contractors and another for Americans who work at a company with at least 100 employees.

“It’s an unlawful use of executive power,” Yost said. “The president does not have the authority to make health-care decisions for Americans.”

Yost also claims the administration is prohibiting states from enacting and enforcing their own policies in response to the pandemic.