Yost condemns US Supreme Court expansion, backs ‘Keep Nine’ amendment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling on Congress to reject legislation that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court.

Yost released a statement Thursday after House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler and Senator Ed Markey introduced the legislation that’s pejoratively known as “court packing.”

The theory is that the court could lean too far to the right for decades since former President Trump was able to fill three vacancies with conservative-leaning justices. They are Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Nine justices have traditionally heard arguments since 1869. The Democrat-backed bill introduced Thursday — The Judiciary Act of 2021 — would allow for 13 justices to be seated.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she had no intention to bring the legislation to the floor of Congress for a swift vote. Pelosi did say, however, that she backs President Joe Biden’s proposal for a commission to study possible expansion.

Yost is backing a bipartisan amendment introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives known as the “Keep Nine” amendment. The proposed amendment would add the following words to the U.S. Constitution: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine Justices.”

“The Court’s orders are followed because the Court is seen as legitimate — even when we don’t like a particular decision,” Yost said in a statement. “Tampering with the Court to drive political outcomes will dismantle that legitimacy.”

Yost said the amendment would “protect the court from politics.”