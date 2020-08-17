Yost asks Trump to hold off on post office changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Ohio Attorney General David Yost asks the president to put off any changes to the United States Postal Service until after the November General Election.

In a letter dated Aug. 16 and addressed to Trump, Yost says the USPS “has an outdated and broken business model and an ever-declining customer base.”

However, the attorney general asks the president to postpone “needed changes” until after the election.

The three-page letter comes at a time when the USPS is in the middle of a political tug-of-war as more and more states move to mail-in ballots for the November election.

Yost continues in the letter to state that the removal of mailboxes and sorting equipment raise questions of “disparate impacts,” and that these moves so close to an election will trigger lawsuits. These moves, Yost said, could result in “de-legitimizing the thousands of winners of the November contests.”

Though Trump casts his own ballots by mail, he’s repeatedly criticized efforts to allow more people to do so, which he argues without evidence will lead to increased voter fraud that could cost him the election. Meanwhile, members of Congress from both parties have voiced concerns that curbside mail boxes, which is how many will cast their ballots, have abruptly been removed in some states.

Yost goes on to praise the ability of Ohio’s election officials, stating he is confident they will be able to run a secure and fair election.

“Whatever reform is needed at the Postal Service, it cannot come at the expense of our faith in the 2020 election,” Yost writes.

The full letter from Yost is below. App users, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.